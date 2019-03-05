India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah script win after Virat Kohli’s 40th ton

India beat Australia by 8 runs in Nagpur to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. India batted first and were all out for a total of 250 which was powered mostly by captain Virat Kohli’s 40th ODI century and a cameo from Vijay Shankar. What turned out to be a nail-biter of a run chase ended with Australia being dismissed for 242 in the last over of the match. Shankar bowled the last over and took two wickets.

Australian captain Aaron Finch was looking as jittery as he has in recent times early in the chase. A glorious cover drive off Mohammed Shami in the third over proved to be a sign of things to come and surely enough, Finch started getting into a flow towards the latter half of the first 10 overs. His opening partner Usman Khawaja also kept the momentum up and the pair ended up putting up an opening stand worth 83 runs in under 15 overs.

Finch was the first man to go, being trapped leg before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav in the 15th over. Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Kedar Jadhav in the very next over and India regained control of the match. Shaun Marsh, who was playing his first match of the series after a spell out due to injury. Marsh didn’t stay for long though as he nicked behind to the wicketkeeper off Ravindra Jadeja. His wicket was followed by that of Glenn Maxwell who was castled by Kuldeep.

India were in control by then but then Australia fought back with Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis. The pair went after Kuldeep in the 43rd over and smashed 15 runs off it.

