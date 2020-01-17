India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Batting order in focus in must-win match for India

India clash with Australia in Saurashtra in the 2nd ODI India clash with Australia in Saurashtra in the 2nd ODI

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Virat Kohli-led side go into the second ODI on the back of a crushing 10-wicket defeat, India’s biggest ODI defeat to Australia, at the Wankhede earlier this week. The hosts will be without wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is ruled out with a concussion, in the must-win match. Skipper Kohli returns back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down failed.

Australia, on the other hand, will go into the match high on confidence, hoping to register back to back series wins in India as centurions Aaron Finch and David Warner will look to carry forward their momentum. Their middle-order comprising the experienced Steve Smith, in-form Marnus Labuschange, Ashton Turner and Alex Carey looks more or less settled.