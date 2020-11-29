India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Australia win toss, opt to bat

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will be in a desperate bid to save the ODI series against Australia in the second game in Sydney on Sunday. With no back-up all-rounders or a plan B in place, India will have to execute their plan A perfectly. That leaves Kohli with bowlers who can’t bat and a top-order where none can bowl. The lack of a sixth bowling option will put tremendous pressure on Jasprit Bumrah, whose erstwhile ODI form has deserted him since he came back from his stress injury.
With Australia’s top three — captain Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith — hitting the straps right away, Bumrah and company will have no option but to pick up the pieces and give a better account of themselves on a strip that promises to be a belter.
Warner and Finch open the Aussie innings. Shami bowls the first over for India. Warner gets the first boundary of the match away in the first over. Cut away for four. AUS 4/0 after 1
Virat Kohli: Bit rusty in the first game, no excuses. We have played enough 50 over cricket to pull up professionally. After the 30 over mark, the bodies started to stiffen up a little bit as we have not played a long game for a while. The guys have understood what we need to do right today. The second half was very encouraging even though we lost four wickets. The big partnership (Dhawan-Pandya) kept us in the game. We can take a lot of positives from that. It's about covering up in the early part of the innings where we are not far behind because you don't wan't your bowlers to not have time, especially at the death. That's one thing we are looking to improve on. We are playing the same XI.
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Aaron Finch: "We are going to bat. Stoinis is out today, a little bit of niggle in his side. We don't want to push him too hard. Moises Henriques replaces him. It's about the make up of the side and it's the overs he can give us at the moment. The wicket was pretty good to be fair, got better with a bit of dew. Today, the wicket can get drier and slower as the game goes on."
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia win the toss of the 2nd ODI, opt to bat first against India.
Hardik Pandya's 76-ball-90 was at best a good innings but just like the Champions Trophy final in 2017, the sparkling knock was never going to help India win the contest. Adding insult to injury the was Pandya's frank admission that he is not bowling anytime soon and even if he rolls his arm over, it is likely to be in 20-over World Cups.