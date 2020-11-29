India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Australia win toss, opt to bat

Australia vs India 2nd ODI Live Score Live Streaming (Source: AP)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will be in a desperate bid to save the ODI series against Australia in the second game in Sydney on Sunday. With no back-up all-rounders or a plan B in place, India will have to execute their plan A perfectly. That leaves Kohli with bowlers who can’t bat and a top-order where none can bowl. The lack of a sixth bowling option will put tremendous pressure on Jasprit Bumrah, whose erstwhile ODI form has deserted him since he came back from his stress injury.

With Australia’s top three — captain Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith — hitting the straps right away, Bumrah and company will have no option but to pick up the pieces and give a better account of themselves on a strip that promises to be a belter.