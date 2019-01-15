India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Australia win toss, elect to bathttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-2nd-odi-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-aus-live-streaming-online-5538693/
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Australia win toss, elect to bat
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of India vs Australia Live Score.
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: After the Test high, India have started the 3-match ODI series against Australia on the backfoot. Surrounded by controversies, team changes and a rare defeat, India will move towards the 2nd ODI against the Aussies in Adelaide on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to get the series back on level terms, but he would hope that the middle order comes off good.
Despite criticisms raised over the bowling line-up of Australia, the pair of Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson came off good in Sydney. Skipper Aaron Finch would hope the duo can continue the same form in the pace-friendly pitch in Adelaide. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Live Score Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI in Bangla
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide. Things have not looked good for Virat Kohli & Co. in Sydney, where the batsmen failed to shine. India suffered a 34-run defeat in Sydney which has not helped their prospects. The recent controversies have also exposed more weaknesses in an already questionable middle-order. Australia are on a rare high throughout the series and they will be eager to shut off the series once and for all, on a pitch where the conditions play to their advantage.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Live Score Streaming: Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first ODI played between the two sides as part of a three-match series in Sydney. Chasing a target of 289 runs, India were restricted to 254/9 The defeat came despite a marathon 129-ball 133 from vice-captain Rohit Sharma. He and MS Dhoni shared a 137-run fourth-wicket partnership after Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson blew away India’s mighty top order within the first four overs.
If India lose this match, they will lose their second away ODI series on the trot. Plenty to play for Virat Kohli & Co.
