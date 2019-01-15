India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Australia win toss, elect to bat

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: After the Test high, India have started the 3-match ODI series against Australia on the backfoot. Surrounded by controversies, team changes and a rare defeat, India will move towards the 2nd ODI against the Aussies in Adelaide on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to get the series back on level terms, but he would hope that the middle order comes off good.

Despite criticisms raised over the bowling line-up of Australia, the pair of Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson came off good in Sydney. Skipper Aaron Finch would hope the duo can continue the same form in the pace-friendly pitch in Adelaide. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live.