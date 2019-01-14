India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Series win would mean a lot, says Australia’s Alex Carey

Australia vice-captain Alex Carey said that victory against India in the second ODI at Adelaide “would mean a lot.” Australia are leading the series 1-0 and a win in Adelaide would be enough to confirm a first series win since January 2017. “It has been a while. I want to see Australia win and being part of it means so much to us every game we play. But to continue to get better every game is probably our biggest process at the moment leading into that World Cup,” said Carey.

“Against India, they’re a really good side so they’re going to look to bounce back pretty quickly, so it’s going to be a great opportunity to stand up tomorrow night, to puff our chests out again and hopefully put another really good performance,” he said.

Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first ODI in Sydney to take the lead. They had set the visitors a target of 288 but Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson blew away the mighty Indian top order early in the game. India never really recovered from that despite 137-run stand between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

“I think the performance the other night is a really good step in the right direction. If you take a look at our batting performance, we all played well, we all played our role, and then with the ball having them three down early was pretty early. But having to break that big partnership between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma and get over the line was, as a player, was a really amazing feeling out there,” said Carey.

He also believes that the win augurs well for the side’s preparations for the 2018 World Cup. “I think the other night was a really big step forward and we can improve from that, definitely. Obviously, the three quicks that played the Test series and played last series aren’t in this series so it is a really good opportunity for Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and Peter Siddle who all played really well the other night.

Carey said that the Adelaide pitch might help spinners, as seen with Rashid Khan’s form in the Big Bash League, and if so, the team management might bring in Adam Zampa. “It (the pitch) favours Rashid Khan. But, I think Nathan Lyon bowled really well the other night and obviously, we have got Zampa to go if required. I think it will be quite a nice paced wicket.”