India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Being out of cricket for a month affected my rhythm, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is known for the consistency with which he can bowl yorkers and Bhuvneshwar said in an interaction with the media that he is trying to get back into the groove. “The skills (required to bowl yorkers) are also different. I was practising bowling yorkers at the shoes, and I was practising for the end (slog) overs to take wickets or block some runs,” Bhuvneshwar told mediapersons in Adelaide ahead of India’s second ODI against Australia.

Bhuvneshwar was seen practicing in Adelaide by keeping a shoe at the base of the stumps. “This (keeping shoes on the pitch) is something that I have been doing for some time,” he added. “I didn’t practice that for almost a month now because in Tests, we hardly needed that. And I didn’t play a match. Going into an ODI or T20I series, you need that (yorker) thing. So I was practising that. The skills needed are totally different (with new and old balls). You are trying to swing the new-ball and take wickets. With the old ball, you are looking to bowl yorkers or slower balls. But they are both difficult.

The pacer said that being out of competitive cricket for over a month has affected his rhythm and he is doing everything he can to get back into it. “It did impact (my rhythm). Match rhythm is totally different when it comes to bowling. I was trying everything to be in rhythm in the nets. But it can’t be a 100 per cent when you compare to a match (situation). It wasn’t great in the last match (in Sydney) but it wasn’t bad as well. It can improve, as the matches will go on,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar said that in the past one month he was training like he was preparing for a Test match and not ODIs and now he is working for the latter.

Was not 100 percent fit for Tests

Bhuvneshwar said that he wasn’t fully fit throughout the Test series. “See, I was fit but I couldn’t say that I was a 100 per cent. Because in Test matches, it’s a five-day game, so I really didn’t know I would be able to go through that thing. What was good was we had bowlers who could play at that time and I got time to be 100 per cent fit again. I wasn’t really sure that time,” he said.

He said that he had a few niggles during the England tour but is now fully fit. “I was going through niggles at that time (in England) and when you have a niggle you can’t be a 100 per cent, so that was during that period. Since then and now, I have trained a lot, especially during the one month of the Test series. I trained a lot. That is the reason I am back to 130-135 (pace). The main thing is I am niggle-free right now. That’s the main thing for me,” he said.