India vs Australia: Australia should not provoke Virat Kohli, make him your best mate, says Dean Jones

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones on Friday said that the upcoming Test series is India’s best chance to win in Australia. With hosts Australia depleted in strength in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, who are currently serving a 12-month ban for their involvement in the ball tampering episode earlier this year, Jones said that India are “miles better than Australia”.

Advertising

“If India don’t win this series, they will never win in Australia. India are miles better than Australia in all formats but do they have the belief, and will their fast bowlers last the distance?” the former batsman was quoted as saying by Australian newspaper Sunday Morning Herald.

India have already lost two away Test series in 2018 – a 2-1 defeat in South Africa, followed by a 4-1 drubbing in England. Despite the poor overseas records, Jones said that India are favourites to win in the Tour Down Under.

“With India’s history, maybe this series will not be a fait accompli. I do feel the result will go India’s way to the tune of a 2-0 or 3-0 result, as I just can’t see Australia winning a Test anywhere. Normally when Australia play at home they are very hard to beat. But now there is no Steve Smith and David Warner, who consistently make 40 per cent of Australia’s runs. For Australia to win, who is going to fill those shoes?” the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

Advertising

Speaking on Australia’s new non-aggression pact, Jones stressed that Australia should not provoke India captain Virat Kohli. “Do not talk or provoke him. Make him your best mate.”

He further said that the bowlers should look to find a weakness in the batsmen’s game. “Trying to find a weakness in Kohli’s game is like trying to find something wrong with the Mona Lisa. Teams must stop his cover drive and bowl in different areas. At the start of Kohli’s innings, quicks need to bowl at a fourth-stump line and make him play on the back foot. Do not give him width and length outside off-stump. Bowlers must try to set him up with short stuff first and then the odd wide ball on the drive to find the edge. Slips and gully stay on high alert,” he said.

The first-Test between India and Australia will start from December 6, 2018, in Adelaide.