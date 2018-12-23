India vs Australia 2018: Team India attend Indian Summer Festival in Melbourne

The Indian cricket team attended the Indian Summer Festival that was held at Yarra Park beside the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. India are set to play Australia at the MCG in the third Test of their four-match series and were invited to the three-day festival by the organisers.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, the two squads mingled with fans on @BupaAustralia family day during the Indian Summer Festival #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5qlxhSSRKA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 23 December 2018

Fans thronged Yarra Park for the grand Indian Summer Festival happening in Melbourne. The two captains pose with the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the event #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BkY2Kd0l2O — BCCI (@BCCI) 23 December 2018

Make sure you come down to the Indian Summer Festival in Yarra Park on the first two days of the Boxing Day Test to enjoy live music, food, film and cricket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1ZN1TkwvYd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 23 December 2018

Indian summer festival at the Yarra Park with the boys! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Yz79icqKPG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 23 December 2018

The festival has been organised by the state government of Victoria and Cricket Australia. The BCCI’s Instagram posted pics of murals of Mahatma Gandhi and Sachin Tendulkar at the festival.

The festival’s website says that there will be performances from local and international talent. It is being held on the 23rd, 26th and 27th of December, with the latter two being the first two days of the Boxing Day Test.

Tim Paine and the rest of the Australian cricket team were present and together with the Indians, they held a fan interaction session. Cricket Australia also released a two-part documentary named “Forged in Fire” based on the rivalry between India and Australia over the years in the sport.

Apart from this, the BCCI and Cricket Australia also put up pics of the two teams’ traning sessions. Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal were the newest additions to the Indian squad. For Australia, they added nine-year-old Archie Schiller to their squad. Archie was also present during the teams’ interaction with the fans at the festival.

The four-match series is level at 1-1 going into the Boxing Day Test. India won the first match at Adelaide, the fifth time they have beaten Australia away from home. The second Test held at the new Perth stadium was won by Australia. While India are chasing their first ever Test series win in Australia, the hosts are looking for their first first series win since the damaging Newlands ball tampering scandal in March 2018.