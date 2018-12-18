India vs Australia 2018: India have as many problems as Australia, if not more, says Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said that the Perth Test has shown that India have as many problems as the Australians, if not more. “I compared the two teams at the start of the series and I didn’t think India could win here just because of the frailties of their batting and I think that’s been highlighted this week,” Ponting told cricket.com.au after Australia’s victory in the second Test.

India have recalled Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal has been roped after it became clear that Prithvi Shaw won’t be able to take part in the series. “They’ve got as much on their plate as the Australian boys have, if not more now that they’ve lost this game. (There is) a lot of uncertainty around their group and they haven’t got long to turn things around,” said Ponting.

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul have failed to give India good starts in the two matches that have been played so far and it is widely speculated that Agarwal could replace one of the two players.

Ponting also said that the Australians need to keep at it now that they have finally got a victory, the first under captain Tim Paine. According to him, Melbourne and Sydney are grounds that has traditionally favoured Indian batsmen. “There’s no doubt with one win a bit of belief comes but they can’t just rock up in Melbourne and expect India are going to play like they did here.

“I still think both teams have been a long way off their best because their batting has not been anywhere near as good as what the bowling side of things have been.

“If you think about the MCG and SCG, they are (venues with) conditions that will suit the Indians more than Adelaide and Perth,” he said.