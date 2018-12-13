Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS 1st Test?

Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After clinching a 2-0 series victory over West Indies on home soil, India will now look to carry forward their winning momentum as they gear up to take on Australia in the opening encounter of the four-match Test series. The visitors, who appear to be the stronger side on papers, have never won a Test series on Australian soil, but considering the present scenario, a positive result for the men in blue looks quite viable. The present Australian side looks vulnerable and will be playing their first Test on home soil since the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa, which was marred by bowl-tampering scandal.

Advertising

India went down 2-0 last time when they traveled to Australia, as the hosts won two out of the four matches with very small margins. However, the situation is different this time as the hosts will be without the services of their two most prolific batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner, who are serving a one-year ban for their role in the ball tampering attempt against South Africa at Newlands. Since their suspension, the Australian team are going through a rough phase as they failed to secure a single win in the last five matches played so far.

When is India vs Australia 1st Test?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2018.

Where is India vs Australia 1st Test?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time does India vs Australia 1st Test?

Advertising

The 1st Test between India and Australia will begin at 05:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 05:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st Test?

India vs Australia 1st Test will broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary and on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test?

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Australia 1st Test?

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Advertising

Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon