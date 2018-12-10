India vs Australia Stats: India win opening Test in Australia for first time

India made history at the Adelaide Oval on Monday to win their first-ever opening Test on Australian soil with the 31 run win. Thanks to Indian bowlers’ grit and determination to chip away at the Australian tailenders, India bowled out the hosts for 291 and took a 1-0 lead in the series. In so doing, India won their first Test in Australia in almost a year and continued their impressive record in Adelaide. But most impressively, India, who have had a pretty disappointing record and garnered the status of being poor travellers, got going in positive fashion which should bode well for the upcoming three Tests.

In a Test that saw as many as 35 catches, Rishabh Pant plucked an India wicketkeeping record 11 to match former England player Jack Russell and former South Africa player AB de Villiers for the world record. During the Test, Pant went past MS Dhoni (9) and Wriddhiman Saha (10). In further record breaking statistics, all 20 wickets in the second innings were catches.

# India have won the opening Test in Australia for the first time. This is India’s sixth match win Down Under. It is for the sixth time that India have won the opening Test in one of South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia (SENA) nations. India’s previous wins in SENA countries have been: Dunedin, NZ in 1967/68 (won series 3-1); Auckland, NZ in 1975/76 (series 1-1 draw); Lord’s, England in 1986 (won 2-0); Johannesburg, South Africa in 2006/07 (lost series 1-2) and Hamilton, New Zealand in 2008/09 (won series 1-0)

# Virat Kohli has become the first Asian captain with Test wins in Australia, England, and South Africa. Rahul Dravid & MS Dhoni won Tests in England and South Africa but not in Australia.

# It is only the second time India have won three Tests outside the subcontinent in a calendar year. The previous was India’s win over New Zealand in 1968.

# Cheteshwar Pujara won the Man of the Match Award while many similarities and coincidences sprung up between him and Rahul Dravid. In the first innings, Pujara scored 123 and breached the 5000 run mark. Then it was brought to notice that Dravid and Pujara took the same number of innings for their 3000th runs, 4000th runs and 5000th runs – 67 innings, 84 innings and 108 innings respectively. The incredible list of coincidences didn’t end just there. Both Dravid and Pujara got their first centuries in Australia at Adelaide – 2003 and 2018. Both scored half-centuries in the second innings. In both instances, India won the match and took 1-0 lead in the series.

History repeats itself! In the 2003 Adelaide Test, No. 3 Rahul Dravid won the Player of the Match.

In 2018, No. 3 @cheteshwar1 is named Player of the Match. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LOnRQNbXyo — BCCI (@BCCI) 10 December 2018

# India are the second Asian side to win the first Test of a series in Australia after Pakistan won at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1978/79 (series 1-1).