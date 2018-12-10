Watch: Rishabh Pant stays in Pat Cummins’ ear through R Ashwin over

Rishabh Pant remained a livewire during the opening session on the fifth day of the opening Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval much to the amusement of the commentators and the listeners. However, Australia’s Pat Cummins may have differing views on that with Pant continuing to chat from behind the stumps as R Ashwin went by his over without conceding a run. Australia are chasing 323 runs to win against India in the opening Test.

Stump mic on 🔊

It’s cricket like never before, no commentary in the whole over 😮 #AUSvIND #foxcricket pic.twitter.com/8R2nwVMa9W — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) 10 December 2018

Pant chimed in with numerous quips during the over such as “Let’s see some sixes, come on Patty”, “Not going for the shots Patty?” and “Tough to play here” while also cheering Ashwin on for a well-bowled over. All this was captured on the stump microphone and the chatter left commentators so amused that they chose to stay quiet during the over. The incident happened in the 75th over of the match when Cummins had just come into bat and was on zero.

Disappointingly for India and Pant, Cummins did not fall for it. Cummins remained solid in defense and went into the lunch break unbeaten on 5 alongside captain Tim Paine at the other end on 40. After the first session, Australia still need 137 runs to win with four wickets in hand. India picked up two wickets in the morning session – that of Shaun Marsh (60) and Travis Head (14).

How not to keep wicket, by Rishabh Pant ❌❌❌ LIVE #AUSvIND: https://t.co/54MrZVHfil pic.twitter.com/E93nI584bw — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) 10 December 2018

Earlier in the 67th over, Paine survived a chance to be dismissed for 7 when Pant’s absurd technique let his chance go begging. While a difficult chance, Pant’s attempt at going for the right handed catch didn’t please the bowler Mohammed Shami. The short ball invited Paine into going for the swivelled only to glove it behind.

India are looking to make history in Adelaide where a win would mean that for the first time India would have won the first Test of the series ever in Australia.