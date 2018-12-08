India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record in Adelaide

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Saturday equalled former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia. The 21-year-old took three catches in the day, to take his total tally to six catches – which is the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single innings of a Test match.

Pant was responsible for the dismissal of Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood as he calmly picked up the three takes. While it was Jasprit Bumrah who picked Starc’s wicket, Head and Hazlewood were dismissed on consecutive deliveries by the seamer Mohammed Shami.

Earlier, on Day 2, Pant was responsible for the dismissals of Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Australia captain Tim Paine. While Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Khawaja, Shami and Ishant Sharma took the wickets of the other two, respectively.

Dhoni had achieved the same feat in 2009 in the 3rd Test against New Zealand in Wellington in the first innings. The highest number of catches in a single innings is recorded by Pakistan’s Wasim Bari, England’s Bob Taylor, New Zealand’s Ian Smith and West Indies’ Ridley Jacobs who all took 7 catches each.

India bowled out Australia for 235 on the rain-affected day in Adelaide, gaining a lead by 15 runs. Bumrah and Ashwin took three wickets each, while Sharma and Shami picked up two wickets in the innings.

Earlier, Australia had bowled out India for 250 in the first innings.