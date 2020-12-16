India vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha to play in Adelaide

Virat Kohli with teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Cheteshwar Pujara. (File)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Playing 11, Squad, Players List: India will begin the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with a pink-ball day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team on Wednesday which will take on the hosts. Virat Kohli, who will head home for the birth of his first child after the first Test, will lead Team India in Adelaide.

With Rohit Sharma absent for the first Test, the board management kept their faith in Prithvi Shaw over Shubman Gill as the second opener alongside Mayank Agarwal. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant was snubbed from a spot in the team even after his quickfire ton (103* off 78 balls) in the second practice match.

Alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, senior speedster Umesh Yadav will feature in the pace attack in place of the injured Ishant Sharma. Ravichandran Ashwin is selected as the only spinner.

India Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Substitutes: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

For Australia, Joe Burns, Cameron Green, and Steve Smith are all expected to be fit for a spot in the playing XI. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon will also mark their returns.

Australia Predicted Playing 11: Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

