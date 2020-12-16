India vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: The venue is the Adelaide Oval. (File)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will face Australia in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and his “fearless” India would look to start off on the right note by marking their first overseas pink-ball day-night Test. But Australia have a formidable record in pink-ball Tests, winning seven out of seven games. Vying to maintain their T20I series momentum, India have already named a strong playing XI.

India won the Test series 2-1, the last time they toured Down Under. The hosts will be without their star opening batsman David Warner, who suffered an injury during the limited-overs leg of the tour.

When is the Australia vs India 1st Test?

The first Test between Australia and India will be played from December 17, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs India 1st Test be played?

The first Test between Australia and India will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the Australia vs India 1st Test begin?

The first Test between Australia and India will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 1st Test match?

The first Test between Australia and India will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs India 1st Test match?

The first Test between Australia and India will be streamed on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

