Saturday, December 19, 2020
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Cummins snares Bumrah

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India start Day 3 with a lead of 62 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 19, 2020 9:55:24 am
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India took a vital 53-run first-innings lead despite dropping at least four catches Friday on the second day of the first cricket test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

India lost Prithvi Shaw (4) cheaply for the second successive innings during a nervy six overs to finish the day at 9/1 for an overall lead of 62 runs. Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 5 while Bumrah had yet to score.

Earlier, India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin’s fine figures of 4/ 55, including the big wicket of Steve Smith, helped India gain a foothold on the second day.

Australia v India Test Series 2020/2021

1st Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 Dec, 2020

AUS 191 / 10 (72.1)

vs

IND 244 / 10 (93.1)

IND 15 / 2 (10.2)

AUS

BatsmenRB
Mayank Agarwal9 35
Cheteshwar Pujara0 6
BowlersORWKT
Mitchell Starc5.2 7 0
Pat Cummins5.0 8 2

Live: IND lead by 68 runs

Live Blog

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates

09:32 (IST)19 Dec 2020
HERE WE GO!

Massive day coming up in Adelaide as Agarwal and Bumrah make their way out to the middle with India 1/9. India fans, what's the target you got in mind? Right then, Starc with the ball in hand, and LET'S PLAY..... Agarwal defends the ball quietly.

09:20 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Saha needs to strike form
08:54 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Pitch on Day 3

Here is what it looks like-

08:45 (IST)19 Dec 2020
The story so far

India lost Prithvi Shaw (4) cheaply for the second successive innings during a nervy six overs to finish the day at 9/1 for an overall lead of 62 runs. Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 5 while Bumrah had yet to score.

08:31 (IST)19 Dec 2020
Welcome to India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3

An engrossing Test match is unfolding at the Adelaide Oval with India and Australia wrestling for control, trading punches and counterpunches. For most of the day, India had their noses in front, fuelled by a hostile and collective bowling effort, before Tim Paine’s valiant counterattack rekindled Australia’s hopes.

When India were bowled out for 244, they would have merrily welcomed a first-innings lead of 53 runs. But having stalled Australia to 111/7, they would rue not achieving a lead of match-defining propositions on a progressively slow surface. That they lost one of their openers, Prithvi Shaw at the fag end of the day would compound their frustration.

Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

