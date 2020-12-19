India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Cummins snares Bumrah

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India took a vital 53-run first-innings lead despite dropping at least four catches Friday on the second day of the first cricket test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

India lost Prithvi Shaw (4) cheaply for the second successive innings during a nervy six overs to finish the day at 9/1 for an overall lead of 62 runs. Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 5 while Bumrah had yet to score.

Earlier, India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin’s fine figures of 4/ 55, including the big wicket of Steve Smith, helped India gain a foothold on the second day.