India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Cummins snares Bumrah

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India took a vital 53-run first-innings lead despite dropping at least four catches Friday on the second day of the first cricket test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.
India lost Prithvi Shaw (4) cheaply for the second successive innings during a nervy six overs to finish the day at 9/1 for an overall lead of 62 runs. Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 5 while Bumrah had yet to score.
Earlier, India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin’s fine figures of 4/ 55, including the big wicket of Steve Smith, helped India gain a foothold on the second day.
1st Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 Dec, 2020
Massive day coming up in Adelaide as Agarwal and Bumrah make their way out to the middle with India 1/9. India fans, what's the target you got in mind? Right then, Starc with the ball in hand, and LET'S PLAY..... Agarwal defends the ball quietly.
Here is what it looks like-
India lost Prithvi Shaw (4) cheaply for the second successive innings during a nervy six overs to finish the day at 9/1 for an overall lead of 62 runs. Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 5 while Bumrah had yet to score.
An engrossing Test match is unfolding at the Adelaide Oval with India and Australia wrestling for control, trading punches and counterpunches. For most of the day, India had their noses in front, fuelled by a hostile and collective bowling effort, before Tim Paine’s valiant counterattack rekindled Australia’s hopes.
When India were bowled out for 244, they would have merrily welcomed a first-innings lead of 53 runs. But having stalled Australia to 111/7, they would rue not achieving a lead of match-defining propositions on a progressively slow surface. That they lost one of their openers, Prithvi Shaw at the fag end of the day would compound their frustration.