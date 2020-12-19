India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online:

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin’s fine figures of 4 for 55, including the big wicket of Steve Smith, helped India gain a foothold on the second day of the opening Test at Adelaide Oval.

India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs to take a 53-run first-innings lead. Fifteen wickets fell as bowlers ruled supreme. After surviving a nervous last couple of overs the previous day, Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah start Day 3 on 9/1 with a lead of 62 runs.