India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online:

Saturday, December 19, 2020
By: Sports Desk | December 19, 2020 8:00:52 am
India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin’s fine figures of 4 for 55, including the big wicket of Steve Smith, helped India gain a foothold on the second day of the opening Test at Adelaide Oval.

India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs to take a 53-run first-innings lead. Fifteen wickets fell as bowlers ruled supreme. After surviving a nervous last couple of overs the previous day, Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah start Day 3 on 9/1 with a lead of 62 runs.

Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

