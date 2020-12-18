scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Saha, Ashwin resume

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 18, 2020 9:26:57 am
India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will resume batting on Day 2 in the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday from their overnight score of 233/6.

On Day 1, Australian pacers got the home team off to a cracking start before Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Virat Kohli (74) came together at the crease to mount stiff resistance. Pujara was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, following which Ajinkya Rahane joined forces with the skipper.

However, Kohli was run out after a misunderstanding with Rahane in the final session, and a flurry of wickets fell after his dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha will resume batting on Friday afternoon.

Live Blog

India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates:

09:15 (IST)18 Dec 2020
Live Action in 15 mins

Virat Kohli is doing all the talking in the huddle and from the looks of it, it's a very intense one. The skipper did seem hurt after the run-out, but India now have a great chance to build some momentum as there seems to be very little assistance for the bowlers in the first session.

09:08 (IST)18 Dec 2020
HANDS OFF THE PITCH!

India’s unusual pitch demands have been revealed ahead of a crucial first hour in the opening Test of the summer. According to Fox Sports, the BCCI gave clear instructions to the Adelaide Oval ground staff that the wicket not be touched in any way while they are away from the ground. It means the pitch was not rolled or swept last night or this morning.

08:58 (IST)18 Dec 2020
How the pitch looks like ahead of play on Day 2

Image

08:33 (IST)18 Dec 2020
Hello and Welcome

For most of Day 1 of the first Test, India coped with all the Aussies could throw at them, before slipping in the last hour. For the most part of the opening day of the first Test, India matched Australia tool for tool, tactic for tactic, before blinking in the twilight phase of the game, as is characteristic in day-night Tests in Australia. Thus, from a comfortable 188/3, the visitors teetered to 233/6 at stumps. How will it pan out for the visitors on day two? Stay tuned as we build up towards an exciting contest.

Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

