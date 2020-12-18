India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Saha, Ashwin resume

India vs Australia 1st Test Live: India will resume from their overnight score of 233/6.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will resume batting on Day 2 in the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday from their overnight score of 233/6.

On Day 1, Australian pacers got the home team off to a cracking start before Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Virat Kohli (74) came together at the crease to mount stiff resistance. Pujara was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, following which Ajinkya Rahane joined forces with the skipper.

However, Kohli was run out after a misunderstanding with Rahane in the final session, and a flurry of wickets fell after his dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha will resume batting on Friday afternoon.