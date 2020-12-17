India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Kohli calls correctly, IND opt to bat

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will face Australia in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Virat Kohli and his “fearless” India would look to start off on the right note by marking their first overseas pink-ball day-night Test. But Australia have a formidable record in pink-ball Tests, winning seven out of seven games. Vying to maintain their T20I series momentum, India have already named a strong playing XI. India won the Test series 2-1, the last time they toured Down Under. The hosts will be without their star opening batsman David Warner, who suffered an injury during the limited-overs leg of the tour.
There is a little bit of grass on the pitch and the team bowling first might have their tails up but Kohli has chosen to bat. Allan Border says batting in these conditions will be good despite the moisture on the surface. Get your runs on the board!
Virat Kohli W-L record after winning toss in Tests:
Mat 26*
Won 21
Lost 0
Draw 4
Going to have a bat. Looks a nice wicket, nice and hard. Runs on the board is priceless, more so away from home. Hope we can put pressure on them. We've prepared really well. Couple of tour games as well. We had everything clear on our end, that's why we announced our team yesterday. It was pretty okay. It wasn't that strange (their first pink ball Test at home). The evening sessions are going to be more challenging. Few changes here and there. But this is a different challenge. For me it's all about helping the team win, whatever contribution I make. Wouldn't go out of my way to make an impact just because I'm playing one Test.
Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head(w/c), Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India win the toss and elect to bat
A moment to savour for the Australian!
Its all fun before the game begins!
Here is the home team before the match-
Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Bruce Oxenford
Third Umpire: Rod Tucker
Match Referee: David Boon
Stadium: Adelaide Oval
City: Adelaide
Capacity:53,583 (including standing room)
Measures:126.2m square, 190.2m straight
Ends: City End, Cathedral End
Hosts to: South Australia and Adelaide Strikers
Also Hosts: Australian Rules Football (since 1877), Rugby League (1997-1998) as well as archery, athletics, baseball, cycling, American football, highland games, hockey, lacrosse, lawn tennis, rugby union, quoits and soccer)
In a break from a long-followed endearing tradition, India this time didn’t have to set the alarm to catch the first ball of a Test series Down Under. The 9.30 am IST start to the Day-Night Test in Adelaide denied Indian fans that undisturbed wee-hour tranquility that has historically heightened the anxious excitement about the unfolding of Round 1 in Australia.