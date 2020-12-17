India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Kohli calls correctly, IND opt to bat

India vs Australia 1st Test Live: The opening match is being played in Adelaide.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will face Australia in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and his “fearless” India would look to start off on the right note by marking their first overseas pink-ball day-night Test. But Australia have a formidable record in pink-ball Tests, winning seven out of seven games. Vying to maintain their T20I series momentum, India have already named a strong playing XI. India won the Test series 2-1, the last time they toured Down Under. The hosts will be without their star opening batsman David Warner, who suffered an injury during the limited-overs leg of the tour.