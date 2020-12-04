India vs Australia 1st T20I: Weather Forecast, Players List, Live Streaming, TV Channels

India are scheduled to play 3 T20Is in the series. (Reuters)

India vs Australia 1st T20I Predicted Playing 11, Canberra Weather Forecast, Players List: India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday.

The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.

The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends much-needed balance to the bowling department.

Canberra Weather Forecast:

Canberra remains almost under no threat of precipitation on Friday. The temperature will linger at 20 degrees Celcius.

Pitch Report:

With bigger grounds than in Sydney, spinners could be key. The pitch is expected to be better than SCG, where there is likely to be something there for the bowlers.

TV Channels:

Australia vs India, 1st T20I, will be featured on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, and Sean Abbott.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis

