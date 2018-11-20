India vs Australia, 1st T20I: When and where to watch match, TV timings in IST and more

India take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series starting in Ranchi on Saturday. The hosts won the five-ODI series 4-1 and would now look to dominate the shortest format too. For India, all players are in good touch and the team wears a balanced look. There are some changes to the squad as Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik are picked while Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami miss out. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continue to be away from international duties and the pair will turn turn out for the respective states in the Ranji Trophy 2017. Lot at stake for Australia as they eye positive results in the sub-continent. Anything can happen in this format but the visitors need to be on top of their game against a formidable Virat Kohli-led unit.

When is India vs Australia 1st T20? India vs Australia 1st T20I of the three-match series will be played on Saturday, October 7, 2017. India recently won the ODI series between the two teams 4-1.

Where is the India vs Australia 1st T20? India vs Australia 1st T20 will be played in MS Dhoni’s hometown Ranchi on Saturday. Plenty of support for the hosts and Dhoni is expected when the two teams take field

What time does the India vs Australia 1st T20 begin? India vs Australia 1st T20 will be played from 7 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 1st T20 live? India vs Australia 1st T20I in Ranchi will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 6 PM IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I Live stream India vs Australia 1st T20? India vs Australia 1st T20I will be live streamed on HotStar and can be watched live. For India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel

Australia T20I Squad: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye