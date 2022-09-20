scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match live?

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Telecast: The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Live Streaming Details: Indian cricketers warm up with running during practice session at PCA stadium in Mohali on Monday, ahead of 1st T20 match with Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup when a three-match home series against Australia begins at Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday.

India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming details: 

When will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I be played?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I be played?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

When will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I be available for streaming?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 1st T20I will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st T20I Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

 

 

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:44:13 pm
