India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Action shifts to T20s

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Action shifts to the shortest format as the Virat Kohli-led Indian side take on Australia in the three-match T20I series kickstarting in Canberra on Friday. The ODI series loss made it evident that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in T20I. In their last T20I series, India had blanked hosts New Zealand and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.
Meanwhile, Australia would be backing themselves to beat India after a clinical display over the last one week despite injury concerns. Star batsman David Warner is unavailable due to a groin injury.
With bigger grounds than in Sydney, spinners could be key. The pitch is expected to be better than SCG, where there is likely to be something there for the bowlers.
Canberra remains almost under no threat of precipitation on Friday. The temperature will linger at 20 degrees Celcius.
The Australian cricketers are set to fold away their famed yellow jerseys for the first T20I. Instead, they will sport jerseys designed by indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, with traditional motifs on a charcoal background -- a belated acknowledgement of the aboriginal people of the land with a culture that goes back to an estimated 60,000 years. (READ MORE)
In recent times, Jadeja’s batting has dramatically changed courtesy two tweaks: the arm-extension, and the arching of the back. The areas he hits – straight down the ground or square – remain the same but it’s the extension of the arms at impact that has changed. In the past, against pace, he would not go through with his shots when connecting with the ball. The last-instant post-impact follow-through jab has certainly spiked up in recent times, and worked in his favour. (READ MORE)
After registering a morale-boosting win over Australia in the third and final ODI to avoid a series whitewash, the Indian team will take on the hosts in first of the three T20Is to be played at the Manuka Oval on Friday. India will, however, miss the services of pace bowler Shardul Thakur who was the standout bowler in Wednesday’s ODI, picking three wickets including that of Steve Smith, to help his side win by 13 runs. Meanwhile, Australia miss the services of David Warner. Stay tuned for match updates, toss result, Playing XI and live score.