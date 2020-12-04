India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Action shifts to T20s

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Action shifts to the shortest format as the Virat Kohli-led Indian side take on Australia in the three-match T20I series kickstarting in Canberra on Friday. The ODI series loss made it evident that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in T20I. In their last T20I series, India had blanked hosts New Zealand and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia would be backing themselves to beat India after a clinical display over the last one week despite injury concerns. Star batsman David Warner is unavailable due to a groin injury.