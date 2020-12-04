scorecardresearch
Friday, December 04, 2020
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Justin Langer irked after Chahal replaces Jadeja as concussion substitute

Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 4, 2020 4:54:46 pm
india vs australia substituteAustralia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated conversation with match referee David Boon on the sidelines. (Twitter/AP)

Australia head coach Justin Langer was visibly unhappy after India brought in Yuzvendra Chahal as ‘concussion substitute’ for Ravindra Jadeja in 1st T20I in Canberra on Friday.

Jadeja, who had picked a hamstring injury during his knock of 44 from 23 balls, was limping in the last over and was also hit flush on the helmet when he missed a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of India’s innings.

India, it seems, pointed out that the knock on the head forced them to bring in a concussion substitute.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI said in a statement.

However, this did not go down well with the Australian camp and Langer was having an animated discussion with match referee David Boon.

Ajit Agarkar and Sanjay Manjrekar, the on-air commentators, pointed out that while Langer was justified for his unhappiness India were well within their rights to ask the match referee for Jadeja’s concussion substitute.

In July last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had allowed like for like concussion substitutes in case a player got hit on the head. ICC regulations also permit the concussion test to be conducted at the end of the over, which in this case coincided with the innings break.

