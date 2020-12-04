IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Justin Langer irked after Chahal replaces Jadeja as concussion substitute

Australia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated conversation with match referee David Boon on the sidelines. (Twitter/AP)

Australia head coach Justin Langer was visibly unhappy after India brought in Yuzvendra Chahal as ‘concussion substitute’ for Ravindra Jadeja in 1st T20I in Canberra on Friday.

Jadeja, who had picked a hamstring injury during his knock of 44 from 23 balls, was limping in the last over and was also hit flush on the helmet when he missed a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of India’s innings.

India, it seems, pointed out that the knock on the head forced them to bring in a concussion substitute.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI said in a statement.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

However, this did not go down well with the Australian camp and Langer was having an animated discussion with match referee David Boon.

Jaddu’s concussion comes as blessing in disguise for India. Chahal will bowl. Aussie coach Langer shows his obvious angst. pic.twitter.com/xOWT3tb5AN — Parveen Kumar Dogra (@kparveen) December 4, 2020

Ajit Agarkar and Sanjay Manjrekar, the on-air commentators, pointed out that while Langer was justified for his unhappiness India were well within their rights to ask the match referee for Jadeja’s concussion substitute.

No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion … he then looks like his has done something to his leg … then they pull the concussion replacement .. !!!!! #RatSniffed #OnOn #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 4, 2020

The only thing we need to be careful about before passing judgement on the concussion substitute episode was whether there was delayed concussion; whether he showed symptoms after going back to the dressing room. We don’t yet know the answer to that. At the time, didn’t look bad — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2020

In July last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had allowed like for like concussion substitutes in case a player got hit on the head. ICC regulations also permit the concussion test to be conducted at the end of the over, which in this case coincided with the innings break.

