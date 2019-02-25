India vs Australia 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah relives destructive 19th over

Jasprit Bumrah took India to the brink of victory on Sunday in Visakhapatnam with a sensational 19th over. The 25-year-old took two wickets and conceded only as many runs and left Australia with two new lower-order batsmen at the crease needing 14 to win off the last over. However, the two batsmen – Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson – pulled it off, peppering Umesh Yadav in the final over and Australia took a 1-0. Bumrah recounted his last over in a video on BCCI.tv.

1st ball (no run)

It was a pressure situation, the game was evenly poised and we were trying to pull it back our way. Was speaking to a lot of seniors. It was an up and down wicket and to play the big shots was a little. So I bowled a back of a length delivery. He (Peter Handscomb) played across the line, he missed the ball so it was a dot.

2nd ball (1 run)

I wanted to do the same, but he stepped and the ball went towards square leg and they took a single. It was still evenly poised so I was talking to the captain, vice-captain and MS (Dhoni).

3rd ball (no run)

Nathan Coulter-Nile was on strike. I changed the field a little bit and bowled a back of a length delivery. Execution was good on the day so I got another dot ball.

4th ball (1 run)

I was thinking if I should change anything because what I was doing was working. But I decided against it and bowled another back of a length delivery. One these kind of wickets people usually go yorker, yorker, yorker but on up and down wickets length balls are always effective. They got another single from that.

5th ball (Wicket)

It was the last two balls and it’s always very important to close off the over. I was talking to the captain about what is to be done and Handscomb was on strike. I knew he was going to take a chance on this ball. I was thinking why to change things if nothing is going wrong. I knew was going big so I was watching him till the end of my run-up. I bowled a length ball, he stepped out, it went up in the air and towards Mahi bhai who is always as safe as houses.

6th ball (Wicket)

There was a little discussion with Virat and Rohit as to what I should do because everybody knew this will be an important ball in the context of the match. We decided to back my strength, I had bowled a lot of length balls so decided this one should be a yorker. I managed to execute it pretty well on that day.