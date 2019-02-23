India vs Australia: We’re in T20 mode with the Big Bash campaign just finishing, says Alex Carey

Returning to the international arena after playing yet another long-drawn Big Bash season, Australia vice-captain Alex Carey believes that the T20 experience will give the visitors an upper hand over India in the upcoming T20I series. Nine players out of the 15-man Australian squad for the two-match T20 series featured in at least eleven matches in the just-conculed BBL. Six among the nine cricketers also played the summit clash between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, which Renegades won by 13 runs.

“The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they’re in T20 mode so we’ll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers,” Carey was quoted as saying in a report in the official website of Australian Cricket. He added, “The confidence is up for all the players and we’re really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians.”

Carey stated that the Aussie side will treat the two encounters as ‘pretty big games’ and will aim to play some ‘fearless’ cricket.

“I think the guys coming off the Big Bash have played a lot of T20 cricket and I think we’ll treat these as some pretty big games of T20 cricket leading into the World Cup next year in Australia. Any opportunity we get to play T20 it’s T20 mode, which hopefully will start off our tour really well. It’s some exciting cricket, go out there and play fearless and have some freedom and get stuck in to these guys,” Carey said.

Ahead of the first match on Sunday, India suffered an early setback as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the T20I and ODI series with a back injury. So far no replacement has been announced for the all-rounder in T20Is, while Ravindra Jadeja is all set to replace the 25-year-old cricketer in ODIs.

Despite the previous two T20I series ended in stalemate, the Men In Blue hold an upper hand over their opponents in the shortest format of the game. The two match T20I series will kick-off on February 24 with the first match being held in Bengaluru followed by the second game at Vizag on February 27.