Toggle Menu
India vs Australia 1st T20: Australia beat India in last ball thrillerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-1st-t20-vizag-report-5599202/

India vs Australia 1st T20: Australia beat India in last ball thriller

Australia needed 14 runs from the last over in the first T20I against India in Vizag and went past the finishing line on the final delivery. Australia won by 3 wickets with Nathan Coulter-Nile the man of the match.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot against India during the first T20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag
Glenn Maxwell top-scored for Australia in the win in Vizag. (Source: PTI)

Australia and India had something similar in their batting effort in the first T20I at Vizag – both had one strong partnership and the end of it brought about a collapse. For India, it was the pairing of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul which put together 55 runs for the second wicket and for Australia it was Glenn Maxwell alongside D’Arcy Short stitching 84 runs for the third wicket.

But the difference in the end turned out to be the tail – with Australia’s lower order doing enough to chase down the below-par 127 run total. The Aussies got home on the last ball to win the first T20I and hand India their second straight defeat in the shortest format for the first time since June 2016. It is also India’s first T20I loss at home in eight matches.

(To be updated…)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second Indian to scalp 50 T20I wickets
2 India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shushes Vizag crowd for making noise during two-minute silence
3 India vs Australia: Series provide good practice before World Cup, says Dilip Vengsarkar