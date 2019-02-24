India vs Australia 1st T20: Australia beat India in last ball thriller

Australia and India had something similar in their batting effort in the first T20I at Vizag – both had one strong partnership and the end of it brought about a collapse. For India, it was the pairing of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul which put together 55 runs for the second wicket and for Australia it was Glenn Maxwell alongside D’Arcy Short stitching 84 runs for the third wicket.

But the difference in the end turned out to be the tail – with Australia’s lower order doing enough to chase down the below-par 127 run total. The Aussies got home on the last ball to win the first T20I and hand India their second straight defeat in the shortest format for the first time since June 2016. It is also India’s first T20I loss at home in eight matches.

