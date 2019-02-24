India vs Australia 1st T20: Sanjay Manjrekar suggests playing Rishabh Pant instead of MS Dhoni

With three potential options for the wicketkeeper slot in the Indian team – MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik – the selectors have their hands full over who to play in the recent games. In order to find the best option for the World Cup, the selectors even included all three against New Zealand. But a safe bet would mean two wicketkeepers for the 15-man squad. With MS Dhoni a certain bet, former India player turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has thus suggested that the veteran be rested for the opening T20I against Australia on February 24.

The first of two T20Is against Australia will be played in Vizag and Manjrekar reckons it is an opportunity to test Pant in the shortest format of the game as well the 50-over format. Dinesh Karthik has been included in the T20I squad but not the ODI squad.

The two T20Is and five ODI series is the final international assignment for India before the final squad for the World Cup is announced with the deadline of latest April 23. The World Cup gets underway on May 30th.

“Considering that MS Dhoni is now a certainty for the World Cup, it is worthwhile having a look at someone like Pant again, create healthy competition. A little bit of relaxed kind of approach because this is T20s and preparation for the 50-over World Cup cannot really be based on T20 performances. I guess it will still be in the minds of the selectors,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

He continued that it is a chance to test the bench before the ODIs and the all-important squad selection for the World Cup. “A few spots still are open – people like Rishabh Pant coming in contention, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja as the spin alternative and Markande as well as – who India can try like a wild card entry into the World Cup squad,” Manjrekar he added.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s playing XI for 1st T20I vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar/Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.