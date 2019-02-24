India vs Australia 1st T20I: Mayank Markande makes T20I debut

India leg-spinner Mayank Markande was handed his maiden India cap for the first T20I against Australia in Vizag on Sunday. The 21-year-old was handed his maiden Indian cap from head coach Ravi Shastri before the start of the match. In a video uploaded on the official Twitter account of the BCCI, the youngster was seen receiving words of encouragement from the coach.

After being presented with the cap, the bowler was congratulated by the rest of the Indian squad. He was also seen receiving a hug from Shastri. He said, “It’s a big moment to represent the Indian team. It was my dream to play for the country but I never thought I’d get this opportunity so early.”

Mayank Markande all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia 😎😎#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ogv0V1iHzO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2019

India skipper Virat Kohli announced the team at the toss. “KL Rahul will get more game time as he has been out for a while, Shikhar Dhawan has been rested. Umesh Yadav comes in place of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Mayank Markande will play instead of Vijay Shankar.”

On Australia’s side, Peter Handscomb was also handed a debut with the right-handed batsman becoming the 94th Australian to play the shortest format. Marcus Stoinis presented the cap to Handscomb before start of play. “Peter Handscomb will make his debut and he will keep wickets too. It is very exciting for him,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch at the toss. Australia won the toss and opted to field.

When queried who will open for Australia alongside Finch, he clarified that it would be D’Arcy Short.

Peter Handscomb to make his T20I debut tonight, No.94 for Australia. Marcus Stoinis had the honour of presenting Handscomb with his maiden cap. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8yEhAJ1F2P — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 24, 2019

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb (wk), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa