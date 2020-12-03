India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match

India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests in Australia. (Reuters)

India vs Australia (Ind vs Aus) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning here on Friday.

The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.

Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.

The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends much-needed balance to the bowling department.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis

When is Australia vs India, 1st T20I?

Australia vs India T20I series is scheduled to kickstart on Friday, December 3.

Where is Australia vs India, 1st T20I?

Australia vs India, 1st T20I, will take place at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time is Australia vs India, 1st T20I?

Australia vs India, 1st T20I, will begin at 1.40 AM IST. The toss will take place at 1.10 AM IST.

Which channel will Australia vs India, 1st T20I, be featured on?

Australia vs India, 1st T20I, will be featured on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. It will also be broadcast live on DD Sports as well as DD National.

Where can Australia vs India, T20I, be live-streamed?

Australia vs India, 1st T20I, can be live streamed on SonyLiv. Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the series live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd