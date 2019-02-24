Ind vs Aus 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score: Mayank Markande, Peter Handscomb to debut

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: On paper, the two-match T20I series bears little significance as compared to the five-match ODI series which is to follow. But with the World Cup on the horizon and squad selection on both sides’ mind, it is a chance for both teams to fine tune their already selected players and for those on the periphery to make themselves count.
India captain Virat Kohli stated as such by admitting that they would have been better served if the T20Is were ODIs instead. But he also added that the T20s will help them polish their death bowling and batting skills. Worth pointing out that India players will head to the 20-over IPL following the series.
Australia’s players, however, come into it having played their T20 league (BBL) and will hope to use the upcoming series to gel better. Their squads for the T20Is and ODIs are the same, and should allow them to get into the right rhythm.
India and Australia’s T20I will not be the only live action on IndianExpress.com, you can follow Afghanistan vs Ireland from Dehrardun.
Mayank Markande to debut
Another debut. This time for India. Mumbai Indians player Mayank Markande will play his first game in India colours.
Handscomb to debut
Peter Handscomb becomes player #94 to play a T20I for Australia. He gets the Baggy Green from Marcus Stoinis.
Preview
With toss under half an hour away, why not read the preview to the game and what both teams are after?
1st T20
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Australia's tour of India which gets underway in the port city of Visakhapatnam or Vizag to avoid checking my spelling each time. Quick team news first: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are back after bit of a rest from playing New Zealand. Bhuvneshar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested. Hardik Pandya's absence due to injury means Vijay Shankar will get a chance to solidify his candidature on the flight to England and Wales.