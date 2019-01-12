India vs Australia 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s 133 in vain as Australia beat India by 34 runs

Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first ODI played between the two sides as part of a three-match series in Sydney. Chasing a target of 289 runs, India were restricted to 254/9 The defeat came despite a marathon 129-ball 133 from vice-captain Rohit Sharma. He and MS Dhoni shared a 137-run fourth-wicket partnership after Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson blew away India’s mighty top order within the first four overs.

Australia had won the toss and chose to bat first. While they lost captain Aaron Finch and his fellow opener Alex Carrey early, the middle order got partnerships that crossed the 50-run mark. Shaun Marsh, who was one of three middle-order batsmen who scored half-centuries, said that the wicket was slower than what seemed to be the case earlier.

Marsh and Usman Khawaja put up 92 for the third wicket and then 53 with Peter Handscomb for the fourth. Handscomb then put up 68 for the fifth wicket with Marcus Stoinis. Australia were 288/5 at the end of their 50 overs and it looked like a below par score against a batting side of India’s caliber. But Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson had other ideas.

Behrendorff caught Shikhar Dhawan plumb in front of the stumps in the very first over of the match and his ODI career. Richardson went on to take the wicket of Virat Kohli and then Ambati Rayudu in the same over and that meant India had lost their mighty top order within the first four overs of the match.

To be updated…