India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails Rohit Sharma’s fighting ton in losing effort

Australia started the three-match ODI series on a winning note as the hosts secured an impressive 34-run victory in the 1st ODI at SCG. Chasing a target of 289, India got off to a poor start, losing opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over for a duck. Skipper Virat Kohli also failed to make any impact as he was sent back to the pavilion for 3.

Despite the poor start, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni led a resistance with the duo adding 137-runs for the fourth wicket. Dhoni was eventually dismissed after scoring 51 in 96 deliveries, but Rohit refused to give up. The 31-year-old went on to register his 22nd century. His innings of 133 runs in 129 deliveries included 10 fours and 6 maximum. The right-handed batsman was dismissed in the 46th over by Marcus Stoinis while he was trying to clear the boundary rope.

Despite ending on the losing side, the cricket fraternity hailed Sharma’s grit.

Really classy century from Rohit Sharma. You can say that about most of his batting but it has been a treat to watch this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 12 January 2019

Australia have bowled really good lines. And Jhye Richardson and Behrendorff have been excellent — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 12 January 2019

This has been a top innings from Rohit. But India will need something special to pull this one off ! — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 12 January 2019

As long as roHIT is there Aussies wont be comfortable. Some inning that by hitman #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 12 January 2019

“Daddy” Hundred for Hitman@ImRo45 brings up his 22nd ODI ton off 110 deliveries ??????#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fxfJVOedY4 — BCCI (@BCCI) 12 January 2019

Without question @RishabPant777 has to be in this Indian ODI team .. !! #AUSvIND .. Even if he plays just as a Batsman .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 12 January 2019

With this win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. The two teams will square up once again for the 2nd ODI on Tuesday at Adelaide.