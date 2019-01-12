Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails Rohit Sharma’s fighting ton in losing efforthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-1st-odi-rohit-sharma-century-reactions-5535492/

India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails Rohit Sharma’s fighting ton in losing effort

Despite ending on the losing side, the cricket fraternity hailed Rohit Sharma's fighting ton in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion
Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 113. (AP Photo)

Australia started the three-match ODI series on a winning note as the hosts secured an impressive 34-run victory in the 1st ODI at SCG. Chasing a target of 289, India got off to a poor start, losing opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over for a duck. Skipper Virat Kohli also failed to make any impact as he was sent back to the pavilion for 3.

Despite the poor start, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni led a resistance with the duo adding 137-runs for the fourth wicket. Dhoni was eventually dismissed after scoring 51 in 96 deliveries, but Rohit refused to give up. The 31-year-old went on to register his 22nd century. His innings of 133 runs in 129 deliveries included 10 fours and 6 maximum. The right-handed batsman was dismissed in the 46th over by Marcus Stoinis while he was trying to clear the boundary rope.

Despite ending on the losing side, the cricket fraternity hailed Sharma’s grit.

With this win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. The two teams will square up once again for the 2nd ODI on Tuesday at Adelaide.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Australia: Not very pleased with our batting performance, says Virat Kohli
2 India vs Australia 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's 133 in vain as Australia beat India by 34 runs
3 India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma slams 22nd ODI ton in Sydney