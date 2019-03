From the police booth outside the stadium, a cop was frenziedly rattling out instructions, drowning out the chatter at the nets. So loud that a visibly disturbed Virat Kohli backed away before facing the net bowler a couple of times, sparking humour in the makeshift dugout, with one of the support staff asking the captain: “Headphone chahiye kya?” Kohli proceeded to hit one in the direction of the shrieking cop, but edged the next ball, which was pitched outside the off-stump. Cue more banter: “Caught first-slip, bowled policewallah.”

Apart from the unfamiliar voice of the cop, however, there was nothing that intruded the pounding calm of the nets. No rumbling of overeager fans stretching the necks over the meshed walls of the stadium; or autograph hunters pleading the security staff to let them near their idols; or the furious fluttering of the tricolour.

This lack of buzz for an India-Australia series, which begins in Hyderabad on Saturday, is unfathomable. Historically, even in isolation, match-ups between these two sides have produced a gravitating urgency. But the obsession this time is so pronounced on the forthcoming World Cup that the five-match series seems more like a trailer of a big-budget movie. Even small talk and speculation in and around the stadium centred around the World Cup, the team, the strategies and contenders, the new stars and imminent goodbyes, so much so that the series could be easily mistaken for a glorified World Cup warm-up series.

None of these, though, seemed to weigh on Kohli and Co, basking in this unusual anonymity, bantering and gambolling, without a care in the world. Like a bunch of relaxed high-schoolers assured of the board exams ahead, now just revising the textbooks they’ve already gobbled up several times. It’s what best students and teams do: They’re judicious enough not to leave it too late and avoid last-minute scramble, which invariably breeds mayhem.

They aren’t infallible, but they are a prepared side, aware of what works for them and what doesn’t. They have diligently tried to cover most bases, meticulously drafted their blueprint, and more or less identified their squad and combinations. What remains is a tweak here or a tinker there. Which’s what Kohli and the support staff had been reiterating throughout the last few matches, and which he stressed again on Friday. “We are not looking at making wholesale changes, rather put ourselves in certain situations and see how it works,” the India captain observed.

One of them concerns his own batting position, after coach Ravi Shastri had hinted the possibility of sending the skipper at No 4 instead of his usual one-drop. The argument has polarised opinions. Some are convinced that pushing him down the order increases the depth of the batting order, for the middle order has worn thin in recent times. To the extent that the team’s fortunes have been directly proportional to the top order’s form and the runs they make. And the bowlers worldwide are quite aware of this. But the critics of this suggestions argue that the best batsman of a team should bat at his most comfortable position.

Kohli, though, doesn’t make a fuss of where he could end up batting. “If that’s the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I’m more than happy to do it. I’ve batted a lot of times at No 4, so I don’t necessarily need to try it out because I’ve done that a lot of times in the past. My game doesn’t change from No 3 to No 4 because the template is quite similar,” he explained. Great teams keep slots flexible, like India themselves in the 2011 World Cup, where Kohli batted at No 4, 5 and even 7, Yusuf Pathan at No 3 in a couple of games, and Yuvraj Singh at No 4 on a few other occasions.

All eyes on Rahul

Where the captain bats will also depend on how the pool of middle-order batsmen perform in this series. In this context, it’s pertinent that KL Rahul builds on his newfound leap of confidence. Strangely, Rahul, for all his limited-over potency, hasn’t quite sparkled in the 50-over game. In fact, he has played fewer 50-over games than Tests and T20Is (34 Tests and 27 ODIs, as opposed to 13 ODIs). It’s a peculiar career-curve, but Kohli’s faith in Rahul is unflinching. “When he plays well, he’s operating at a different level. It’s very difficult to find a consistent player, who can play good cricketing shots and still win you games at a strike rate of over 140-150,” he observed.

His words more or less suggest that Rahul could get substantial game time in this series. To a lesser extent, so too would Rishabh Pant, not as perhaps a second-keeper but as a lower-middle order batsman, to reprise the Suresh Raina kind of role in the 2011 World Cup. Likewise, you could see Vijay Shankar thrust with more overs, or even tasked to bat up the order. Or Siddharth Kaul given an extended exposure, though he seems peripheral in India’s fast-bowling scheme.

One thing, though is certain, World Cup squad will be set in stone after the series, even if some of them fail in the IPL. Unless, of course, someone gets injured. “Before we head into the IPL, we need to be absolutely clear of the squad. I don’t see anything changing during it. If one or two players do not have a good IPL season, it does not mean that they are out of the picture for the World Cup,” he affirmed.

But in case you wondering whether the vicinity of a World Cup has consumed the context of the series, Kohli offered a snappy reminder, a touch irritated when someone asked him if was inclined to experiment at the expense of winning the series. “We are playing to win the series or else I’ll leave the ball to hit the stumps,” he quipped.