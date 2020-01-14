India vs Australia 1st ODI, Mumbai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Will there be rain in Mumbai today?

India vs Australia 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Wankhede Stadium is the venue. (Source: BCCI) India vs Australia 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Wankhede Stadium is the venue. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st ODI, Mumbai Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: India will be hoping to exact revenge on Australia when they take on the visitors at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday in the first of the three ODIs.

Although Australia have won three times in a row in their last three ODIs in India, their last one-day cricket action was back in the World Cup semi-final against England, and it can prove to be a factor against an in-form, strong Indian side. In their own den and led by Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue will ride on their confidence gained from the series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka and hope their pace battery led by Jasprit Bumrah will unsettle the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Steve Smith.

WEATHER REPORT:

Fans, players, and administrators wouldn’t have to sweat much on Tuesday about the chance of an abandoned match, as the showers are not in the forecast for January 14. According to the meteorological department, the weather is going to be slightly overcast and somewhat windy in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As per Accuweather, it is expected to remain sunny throughout the day, and there is no chance of any rainfall in Mumbai. The temperature is expected to remain between 28 degrees Celcius and 20 degrees Celcius, while the humidity is expected to be around 65 percent.

Mumbai weather predictions on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather. Mumbai weather predictions on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.

PITCH REPORT:

When India last played in the stadium, they had registered a T20I win over West Indies after posting 240 batting first. Now in January, the factor of dew might come into play in deciding the outcome of the toss.

According to Kohli, the presence of dew will be “an opportunity for teams to put themselves in uncomfortable positions or situations — with the ball in conditions where there’s dew or in the first innings with the bat. We want to do the difficult things and we’re looking forward to doing that rather than just focusing on what we can do well as a team.”

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd