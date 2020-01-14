Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

‘One-sided’: India get 10-wicket hiding from Australia in series opener

David Warner and Aaron Finch took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners in Mumbai to register an emphatic win with 74 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

By: Sports Desk | Published: January 14, 2020 8:52:28 pm
Virat Kohli during the match. (Source: AP Photo)

Aaron Finch and David Warner smashed unbeaten centuries to help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing 256 for win, Finch (110*) and Warner (128*) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to register the emphatic win with 74 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255 after being invited to bat.

READ | ‘No NRC, no NPR, no CAA’: Protests reach Wankhede Stadium

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India go through paces for Australian white-ball trouble in Mumbai
India go through paces for Australian white-ball trouble in Mumbai
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 14: Latest News