‘One-sided’: India get 10-wicket hiding from Australia in series opener

Aaron Finch and David Warner smashed unbeaten centuries to help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.
Chasing 256 for win, Finch (110*) and Warner (128*) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to register the emphatic win with 74 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255 after being invited to bat.
That’s that from the Wankhede.
Absolute domination by the Australian openers as Australia win the 1st ODI by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
Scorecard – https://t.co/yur0YuDrGa #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VF05mP0kg7
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020
Australia win by 10 wickets 🔟
An unbelievable effort from Aaron Finch and David Warner 🤯#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UVv9zzBp53
— ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2020
What a dominating performance from Australia. Excellent performance from the bowling unit followed up by brilliant 100s from Warner and Finch. I am sure India will learn from this experience and bounce back strongly in Rajkot. #INDvsAUS
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 14, 2020
What’s more troubling—India getting dismissed for 255 inside 50 overs. Or India not picking a single wicket? I’m going with the latter. One-sided in the end. #IndvAus
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2020
