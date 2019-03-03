India vs Australia 1st ODI: Seamingly unplayable Mohammed Shami

The last delivery of Mohammed Shami’s 10th over triggered chaos. Alex Carey had hit the slow off-cutter back to the bowler, only for the ball to elude Sami’s tired palms and ricochet off his shoes. The pacer made a frantic juggle to effect a run out, but after three exacting spells on a sultry afternoon, he was knackered. He crouched beside the ball, panting like a sprinter who had just crossed the finish line. Subsequently, he dragged himself back to the pavilion, clutching his shoulders as the crowd applauded his exit.

The fans weren’t just acknowledging his 2/44, that included the scalp of in-form Glenn Maxwell, but they were also appreciating Shami’s timely game-changing spell. His new-ball partner had an off-day during the final over, but Shami didn’t make Jasprit Bumrah’s one-off listlessness hurt India. The pair was incredibly efficient with the new ball, conceding only 23 runs in eight stifling overs, but Bumrah flailed and flagged towards the death overs, doubtlessly his catchment period. Not that he was outrightly expensive, but certainly plying beneath his high benchmark. For a moment, it felt like they had swapped roles. Bumrah was bit of a scattergun like Shami has been — historically —while the latter was disciplined and penetrative like his younger partner.

The new Shami might be angrier, even demonstrative, but his ODI craft seems to be moving closer to attaining its zen. Nothing is more revelatory than his second spells these days, when he arrives with match-swaying bursts. Like he did on Saturday with the timely scalps of Ashton Turner and Maxwell. In the space of seven Shami deliveries, Australia’s hopes of a 270-score came crashing down.

Those two deliveries illustrated two diverse features of his bowling, too. Turner’s was an off-cutter, that wobbled into him from short of length. Turner was expecting the ball to reach him faster, but the scrambled seam ensured that the ball slowed after pitching and took his bottom-edge to hit the stumps. It’s an old trick of Shami’s, which he has been using more effectively in shorter versions now. He has developed a sharp leg-cutter too, but keeps it as a novelty.

The second, of the dangerous Maxwell, was wrung in more spectacular fashion, a good-length ball that swerved into the bewitched batsman, the seam straight and sweet, destroying his stumps. Until then the ball was hardly tricking the batsmen, it doesn’t generally in the 40th over of a match in the subcontinent, but Shami can seam the ball any time. The secret lies in his wrists, the marginally split-finger grip over the seam, the firm fingers coming so straight downwards that the seam is always upright (cutters apart), making it difficult for batsman to read him from his hand. Allying those are his pace and a high-arm release, which explains the reason his short-of-length deliveries often shoot up. One of them spanked into the inner thigh of Marcus Stoinis in the first spell.

Of course, he had all these abilities right from his first day in international cricket, but only that he wasn’t quite as disciplined or smart to weld those vaunted traits with consistency. With him, the gift ball was always around the corner, either full on the leg-stump to be whipped or short and wide outside the off-stump to be cut. But he has learnt to become less generous, without compromising on his hostility, pace or movement. That he was struck for only three boundaries and a six, that too in his latter spells is illustrative of his newfound run-choking efficiency. Add 38 dot balls to the dossier as well.

A remarkable turnaround

Since his nightmarish comeback outing against the West Indies — he was clobbered for 81 runs in 10 overs in Thiruvananthapuram — he has made a remarkable turnaround. A telling reason of his resurgence is his mastery of different lengths, and is unabashed to alternate the lengths, especially in the middle and at the death, whereas previously, he was guilty of solely pursuing fullish-lengths deliveries in search of reverse swing. As was evidenced on Saturday, where he slipped in few devilish yorkers at the death too. His pitch map looked scattered like the multihued coins of a carom board, but it’s because he keeps mixing the length of his deliveries, a very modern-day fast-bowling template. Albeit a successful one, especially on irresponsive surfaces like the one in Hyderabad.