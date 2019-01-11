Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After clinching a historic 2-1 Test series win on Australian soil, Virat Kohli led Indian team will now look forward to wrap the 3-match ODI series and end the tour in style. The three match ODI series will begin from Saturday, with the first match being played in Sydney.

India will take this opportunity to cement their middle-order ahead of the ICC World Cup in England. Ambati Rayudu has been tipped by Kohli as the man who can fill in the no. 4 spot that has given India so many headaches in the past. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to be included in the first ODI in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik Pandya will not be playing owing to the suspension and Test opener KL Rahul received by the BCCI on Friday.

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will take place on Saturday, January 12, 2018.

Where is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played at the SCG in Sydney.

What time does India vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 7:50 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:20 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Six. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake