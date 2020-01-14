India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs AUS?

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: Both India and Australia are in brilliant form. (Source: AP Photo) India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: Both India and Australia are in brilliant form. (Source: AP Photo)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Streaming & Live Cricket Score Online: India will hope to draw first blood in the three-match ODI series against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday on the back of the series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Although being dismissed for just 4 and 0 in the opening two ODIs against the Carribean side, Indian captain Virat Kohli is in fine form now, considering his match-winning 85 in the third encounter. He carried his confidence into the T20I series against Sri Lanka but didn’t have much to do, so it’s expected that he would be raring to have a go at the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, even if it is at no. 4 to accommodate both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah will hope to taste his first ODI action since the World Cup, and with Mohammed Shami by his side, it’d be no surprise if India’s pace attack shines bright again on Tuesday. But Australia would have answers on their own with the returning Steve Smith and David Warner in the team.

Australian captain Aaron Finch has another trick card under his sleeve, as the impressive Test specialist Marnus Labuschagne is ready to kickstart his white-ball career. In the bowling department, any three of Cummins, Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson can play on Tuesday.

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Where is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time is India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

