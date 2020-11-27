India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

India tour of Australia kickstarts on Friday (Source: PTI)

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian cricket team re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday. (FOLLOW 1st ODI LIVE)

The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn’t have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. Kohli again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain’s nemesis.

Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn’t the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

When is Australia vs India, 1st ODI?

Australia vs India ODI series is scheduled to kickstart on Friday, November 27.

Where is Australia vs India, 1st ODI?

Australia vs India, 1st ODI, will take place at Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time is Australia vs India, 1st ODI?

Australia vs India, 1st ODI, will begin at 9.10 am IST. The toss will take place at 8.40 am IST.

Which channel will Australia vs India, 1st ODI, be featured on?

Australia vs India, 1st ODI, will be featured on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. It will also be broadcast live on DD Sports as well as DD National.

Where can Australia vs India, 1st ODI, be live streamed?

Australia vs India, 1st ODI, can be livestreamed on SonyLiv. Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the series live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV respectively.

