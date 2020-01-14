India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After kicking off the year on a positive note, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit are ready for the next challenge as they take on Australia in the first of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Team India are high on confidence and would look to maintain their winning momentum. In addition, senior opener Rohit Sharma and seamer Mohammed Shami who had been rested for the previous series against Sri Lanka, are returning to the Indian camp.

The inclusion of Rohit will add much-needed firepower at the top, while his partner Shikhar Dhawan would look to replicate his final T20I show against Sri Lanka. Dhawan is featuring in his first 50-over match after a gap of five months, but with someone like Rohit at the other end, it would definitely relive the left-handed batsman off some pressure.

Australia, on the other hand, would look to upset the Men In Blue as they did last year without the services of Aussie star duo David Warner and Steve Smith. However, this time both the players will try to leave an impact as they are enjoying great run ever since returning to the international circuit after serving their ball-tampering suspension. Another important thing to watch out for in this contest will be Marnus Labuschagne’s approach. The batsman has already set a benchmark in the longer format of the game and would hope for a similar show if he makes his ODI debut today. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!