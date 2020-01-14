Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Team India are high on confidence and would look to maintain their winning momentum.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 14, 2020 1:08:05 pm

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After kicking off the year on a positive note, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit are ready for the next challenge as they take on Australia in the first of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Team India are high on confidence and would look to maintain their winning momentum. In addition, senior opener Rohit Sharma and seamer Mohammed Shami who had been rested for the previous series against Sri Lanka, are returning to the Indian camp.

The inclusion of Rohit will add much-needed firepower at the top, while his partner Shikhar Dhawan would look to replicate his final T20I show against Sri Lanka. Dhawan is featuring in his first 50-over match after a gap of five months, but with someone like Rohit at the other end, it would definitely relive the left-handed batsman off some pressure.

Australia, on the other hand, would look to upset the Men In Blue as they did last year without the services of Aussie star duo David Warner and Steve Smith. However, this time both the players will try to leave an impact as they are enjoying great run ever since returning to the international circuit after serving their ball-tampering suspension. Another important thing to watch out for in this contest will be Marnus Labuschagne’s approach. The batsman has already set a benchmark in the longer format of the game and would hope for a similar show if he makes his ODI debut today. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES:

Highlights

    13:08 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Australia Playing XI

    Marnus Labuschagne makes his ODI debut.

    AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

    13:05 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    News from the center!

    Aaron Finch: We are gonna bowl first. Hopefully, there will be some dew later. The feeling is very good. Lot of guys have been playing Tests and BBL. The guys are pretty confident. I think the guys that have come in, have done well. We are going with two spinners.

    Virat Kohli: We would have fielded first as well. It is a good challenge for us. Pretty happy to be batting first. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don't think anyone else challenged so much. They won last time. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited.

    13:02 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    TOSS!

    Australia win toss, elect to field first. 

    12:54 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Head-To-Head record

    Australia currently have a better head-to-head record as the current stats stands at 77-50. However, since 2013 both the teams have won 13 matches each. In India, Australia have secured 29 ODI victories, while the hosts have won 27 times. Who will win the contest today? 

    12:43 (IST)14 Jan 2020
    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the opening encounter of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia. Both the teams are in great form and will look to kick-off the 50-over expedition on a positive note. For India, the good news is the return of senior opener Rohit Sharma and seamer Mohammed Shami who had been rested for the previous series against Sri Lanka. Australia, on the other hand, would look to upset the Men In Blue as they did last year. The visitors had achieved the feat without the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, but this time the duo will feature in all the encounters and will try to leave an impact. Both of them are enjoying great run ever since returning to the international circuit after serving their ball-tampering suspension. Another interesting candidate to watch out for is Marnus Labuschagne. The first-ever concussion substitute has already set a benchmark in the longer format of the game and would hope for a similar show if he makes his ODI debut today. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!     

    SQUADS:

    India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

