India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Australia win toss elect to bat firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-1st-odi-ind-vs-aus-live-score-streaming-weather-5534501/
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Australia win toss elect to bat first
Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India and an embattled Australia begin their World Cup preparations in Sydney.
Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: The final leg of India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia begins with the first ODI in Sydney. This also marks the beginning of preparation for the World Cup for both sides.
India and Australia are on two very different trajectories coming into this series. While India will have the added incentive of plugging the gap between themselves and England at the top of the ICC rankings, Australia are grappling with a period of transition
Live Blog
Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming:
Australia win the toss, elect to bat first
The pitch is flat by all accounts and Mark Waugh reckoned that if the team batting first gets around 330 on the board, they have a good chance of winning the match.
The Australia squad
They have brought back the Allan Border era with their 1980's style retro uniform. It is somewhat fitting, considering that was the previous instance of Australia being such big strugglers. Peter Siddle is back, so is Glenn Maxwell. Mitch Marsh still finds no place.
Hello and welcome!
The buildup to this match has been more dramatic than anyone would have imagined. On the one hand, there has been the plaudits and brickbats for India and Australia respectively for how the Test series panned out. Then, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul (especially the former) crashed and burned in a spectacular flash of sexism and misogyny for what they said in a TV show that lives on this kind of stuff. Kohli said that what the players said is not approved by the team. We will be hearing a lot about all this in the days to come, including the one that we are in today. For now, lets get this live blog do what it is required to do, which is to talk about this match. Australia have already declared their playing XI, giving India enough time to think about their strategies. We will get to know what they have thought up when Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch come out for the toss.
Australia win the toss, elect to bat first
The pitch is flat by all accounts and Mark Waugh reckoned that if the team batting first gets around 330 on the board, they have a good chance of winning the match.
The Australia squad
They have brought back the Allan Border era with their 1980's style retro uniform. It is somewhat fitting, considering that was the previous instance of Australia being such big strugglers. Peter Siddle is back, so is Glenn Maxwell. Mitch Marsh still finds no place.
Hello and welcome!
The buildup to this match has been more dramatic than anyone would have imagined. On the one hand, there has been the plaudits and brickbats for India and Australia respectively for how the Test series panned out. Then, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul (especially the former) crashed and burned in a spectacular flash of sexism and misogyny for what they said in a TV show that lives on this kind of stuff. Kohli said that what the players said is not approved by the team. We will be hearing a lot about all this in the days to come, including the one that we are in today. For now, lets get this live blog do what it is required to do, which is to talk about this match. Australia have already declared their playing XI, giving India enough time to think about their strategies. We will get to know what they have thought up when Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch come out for the toss.