India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Australia win toss elect to bat first

The buildup to this match has been more dramatic than anyone would have imagined. On the one hand, there has been the plaudits and brickbats for India and Australia respectively for how the Test series panned out. Then, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul (especially the former) crashed and burned in a spectacular flash of sexism and misogyny for what they said in a TV show that lives on this kind of stuff. Kohli said that what the players said is not approved by the team. We will be hearing a lot about all this in the days to come, including the one that we are in today. For now, lets get this live blog do what it is required to do, which is to talk about this match. Australia have already declared their playing XI, giving India enough time to think about their strategies. We will get to know what they have thought up when Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch come out for the toss.