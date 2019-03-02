Toggle Menu
‘Dhoni hai toh mumkin hai’: Cricket fraternity praises India on winning first ODI against Australia

Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni hit superb unbeaten half-centuries as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Hyderabad on Saturday.

India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates between runs during the first ODI between India and Australia in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Hyderabad on Saturday. India had restricted Australia to a modest 236 for seven after the visitors opted to bat. The hosts then returned to overhaul the target with 10 balls to spare, scoring 240/4 in 48.2 overs.

Kedar Jadhav (81) and MS Dhoni (59) hit superb unbeaten half-centuries to take the team home. From ‘Kedarabad’ to ‘Dhoni hai toh mumkin hai’, the cricket fraternity were all praise for the men in blue for their performance in the first ODI. Here are the best reactions:

Brief Scores:

Australia: 236/7 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 50, Glenn Maxwell 40; Mohammed Shami 2/44)

India: 240/4 in 48.2 overs (MS Dhoni 59, Kedar Jadhav 81; Nathan Coulter-Nile 2/35)

