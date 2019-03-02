‘Dhoni hai toh mumkin hai’: Cricket fraternity praises India on winning first ODI against Australia

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Hyderabad on Saturday. India had restricted Australia to a modest 236 for seven after the visitors opted to bat. The hosts then returned to overhaul the target with 10 balls to spare, scoring 240/4 in 48.2 overs.

Kedar Jadhav (81) and MS Dhoni (59) hit superb unbeaten half-centuries to take the team home. From ‘Kedarabad’ to ‘Dhoni hai toh mumkin hai’, the cricket fraternity were all praise for the men in blue for their performance in the first ODI. Here are the best reactions:

Dhoni hai toh mumkin hai…..fourth consecutive 50s against Australia. Timed the run-chase to perfection. His kind of total…. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2019

Kedar—what an asset. Bowls crucial overs. Picks big wickets. Finishes games off in style. Really happy to see his constant evolution ?????????? #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2019

Kedar has finished it in style. Is going to play a very crucial role in the World Cup. Good win this for India on a wicket which was not very easy to bat.

And always great to see Dhoni with his calmness being there at the end. #IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 2, 2019

Great effort by the bowlers to restrict Australia to 236 first and mighty impressed with Kedar Jadhav for the composure he had in the chase along with the ever cool MS Dhoni. Very satisfying win and a good beginning to the ODI series for India #IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2019

This is a very satisfying win for India because it was achieved without a defining performance from.the top order. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2019

India India ???? ?? — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 2, 2019

MS Dhoni finishes it off in style. Kedar Jadhav (81*) and MS Dhoni (59*) hit half-centuries as #TeamIndia win by 6 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the 5 match ODI series #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HHA7FfEDjZ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2019

MS Dhoni finishes it off and India take a 1-0 series lead in the ODIs! A brilliant partnership from Dhoni and Jadhav: https://t.co/YNIoHla6Fz #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7CapVAFNtv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 2, 2019

???? – 1 ???? – 0

A job well done!

MS Dhoni (59*) & K Jadhav (81*) take #TeamIndia past the finish line ?? AUS – 236/7, 50 overs

IND – 240/4, 48.2 overs PC: BCCI#INDvAUS #KorboLorboJeetbo ?? pic.twitter.com/A9HxUqXysb — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 2, 2019

Brief Scores:

Australia: 236/7 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 50, Glenn Maxwell 40; Mohammed Shami 2/44)

India: 240/4 in 48.2 overs (MS Dhoni 59, Kedar Jadhav 81; Nathan Coulter-Nile 2/35)