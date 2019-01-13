India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell wasted at No. 7, says Allan Border

Former Australia captain Allan Border on Saturday slammed Australia’s batting order during the first ODI against India in Sydney. After the hosts put on 288/5 on the board in 50 overs, a lot of former cricketers questioned the reason for sending Glenn Maxwell at no. 7th position. The explosive batsman came into the middle in the 48th over and could only play 5 balls in which he scored 11 runs.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Border said that the talent of Maxwell has been wasted by Aaron Finch’s side. “It feels to me that he’s slightly wasted in that position. Hopefully going forward he can be used as not a pinch-hitter but, depending on the circumstances of the game, you could throw him in at No.3 if you had a good start for example,” he said.

He further added that coming up the order would allow Maxwell the freedom to play his brand of cricket. “That would let him play with a bit of freedom,” he said.

The 1987-World Cup winning captain further attested for Maxwell’s abilities in the Test format, despite the selectors ignoring him for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. “I think he’s a good enough player to be playing Test cricket but I think the ball is in his court as far as putting numbers on the board to make him irresistible,” Border said. “So [he should] go away, dominate Shield level and the selectors will look at him for sure.”

Border was not the only player who questioned Aussie’s batting order. Legendary Aussie spinner Shane Warne, on Fox Cricket, said that the right-handed batsman is a “dangerous” player and should be allowed to face more deliveries in an ODI. Mark Waugh added: “I don’t know about this batting order. I’d really like to see Glenn Maxwell in. He’s still sitting in the shed.”

Despite the criticisms, Australia managed to pull a win out of the hat against Virat Kohli led side as India could only reach 254/9 in 50 overs. With the 34-run victory, Australia took a 1-0 lead in 3-match ODI series.