India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Team: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah will give a good fight to Australian batsmen. (Source: File Photo) India vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah will give a good fight to Australian batsmen. (Source: File Photo)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India will be in fine song with the incorporation of Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami back into the squad, when they go into the clash against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli will be chasing a record against Australia, trying to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of scoring the most ODI centuries on home soil, and he might even succeed, considering his brilliant 85-run knock against West Indies. On the other hand, the Indian seam team will hope to be dangerous along with Shikhar Dhawan who flashed his bat well against Sri Lanka in the T20I-series, and might start above his captain.

The visitors are also in fine form with Aaron Finch hoping to count on his three batsmen, David Warner, Steve Smith and the expectant debutant Marnus Labuschagne, to inflict pain on the Men in Blue. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are ever-deadly and can be even more if due is present on Tuesday.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc.

DREAM11 TEAM:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w) Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd