India vs Australia 1st ODI: Bowling won the game for us, says Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav for stabilising the innings and ensuring that they see the chase through to the end. India were 99/4 chasing a target of 237 but the pair ensured that India don’t lose any more wickets after that and won the match for the hosts.

“It was a difficult sort of a game. We did a good job with the ball. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar. I think Kedar and MS took responsibility, it was great. I think the bowling (won the game for us),” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Kohli also hailed the way the bowlers went about restricting the Australians who are fresh off a T20I series win in India. Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah also took as many. Jadhav also chipped in with one scalp.

“Kuldeep’s been doing it for a while,” said Kohli on the wrist spinner breaking a flourishing fourth-wicket stand between Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell. “I have never seen him (Shami) so lean. Got Maxi out with a beautiful ball. I haven’t seen him so hungrier. Heading into the World Cup, it’s a great sign for India.”

Ravindra Jadeja may not have picked any wickets but he conceded just 33 runs in the 10 overs he bowled. “Ten overs for less than 35 is a great job on this pitch. He set his fields on his game. He is a great asset in the field too,” said Kohli.

Kedar Jadhav, who was man of the match, scored 81 and Dhoni made 59 as the pair put up 141 runs for the fifth wicket. “My bowling is all about reading batsmen’s mind. I tried to bowl stump-to-stump. I don’t think like I’m a bowler. I enjoy my responsibility,” said Jadhav.

“Recently in Australia, we pulled off similar kind of chase. I just did that again today. I tried to learn a lot from him (MS). MS and Cheeku (Virat Kohli) are the best chasers in the game,” he said.