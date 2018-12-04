India vs Australia: BCCI’s refusal to play day-night Test causes dip in tickets sales at Adelaide

India’s refusal to play a day-night Test match in Adelaide has caused a dip in sales for the first Test match, South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) told news.com.au on Tuesday. In an interview to the Australian news website, SACA chief executive Keith Bradshaw said the ticket sales for the first Test are not as high as in the previous years at the same venue, where day-night Tests have become a regular feature since 2015.

“It has been an issue, it has affected ticket sales. One of the characteristics that we have noticed is that we are quite down in interstate sales given it’s a day Test, not a day-night Test. There is definitely a day-night factor, without a doubt,” Bradshaw was quoted as saying.

Earlier, in May this year, the BCCI stood firm on their decision regarding not playing the pink ball-Test against Australia. As per the ICC rules, both the host nation and the visiting nation have to give approval for a day-night Test to be played at any venue.

“The fans have absolutely voted with their feet the last few years that we have had day-night Tests, we have been significantly up for attendances,” Bradshaw said.

Another concern for SACA regarding the ticket sales stems from the fact that the train services in Adelaide will not be running this weekend due to a decision made by Southern Australian government, with international experts in the city to relocate the control center from the city to the northern suburbs.

“We’re obviously very disappointed that the trains won’t be running on Saturday and Sunday.But there has been a lot of work that has been done in order to provide substitute bus services and we’re working very closely with the government to ensure that we can provide the best service that we possibly can. There will obviously be some fans that will be impacted in the outer areas,” Bradshaw added.

The first Test between India and Australia will begin from Thursday, December 6, 2018. Both teams wil play four-Test matches which will be followed by a 3-match ODI series.