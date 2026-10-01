India vs Aus in CWC 2027 opener; SA to host India in 6-match ODI series in lead-up

India will open their 2027 ICC World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on October 7 in Cape Town, which would be the first game of the group stages.

Before the group stages begin with 12 teams, there would be a Super Series – which will be the preliminary round for the three lowest-ranked qualified teams – that will begin on October 2 in Windhoek Namibia.

The Indian Express understands that as part of the preparations, India will head to South Africa way in advance where they will play the Proteas in a 6-match ODI series at key venues including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Centurion.

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India, which finished runners-up in the 2023 edition which it hosted, is placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. After playing their opening fixture against Australia at the picturesque Cape Town on October 7, they will head to the Bull Ring Wanderers for the high-octane fixture against Pakistan on October 10.