‘From being out of action, to being at the centre of all the action’: Tributes pour in for reliable Ravindra Jadeja

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish on Sunday.

Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match. India were 14 for 1 at lunch.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Australia was 61/1 at the start of the day and looked to continue its batting counterattack from the previous evening. But instead it was India’s spinners who ran amok as the visitors crumbled to 113 all out with Jadeja and Ashwin taking all ten wickets.

Here are the best reactions after India’s thrilling victory :

A real “TEST” of character this match turned out to be with both teams having their moments.@MdShami11 was brilliant in the 1st innings. Axar & Ashwin’s partnership brought India back into the game and @imjadeja literally “TURNED” the match in our favour in the 2nd.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/45BEJG8fpq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 19, 2023

Australia had moments but India owned sessions. Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.

Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0CrLc7itgq — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 19, 2023

The reason behind India’s home dominance is simple.

Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.

Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.

Our spinners out-bat their batters 😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 19, 2023

Australia keeps surrendering in the pitches where it requires different set of skills. Disappointing. Well done team india 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 19, 2023

Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/sd8I4FYOdo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 19, 2023

The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1.