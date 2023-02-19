scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
‘From being out of action, to being at the centre of all the action’: Tributes pour in for reliable Ravindra Jadeja

Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match. India were 14 for 1 at lunch.

IND vs AUSRavindra Jadeja along with his teammates after India bowled out Australia. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
'From being out of action, to being at the centre of all the action': Tributes pour in for reliable Ravindra Jadeja
India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish on Sunday.

Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match. India were 14 for 1 at lunch.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Australia was 61/1 at the start of the day and looked to continue its batting counterattack from the previous evening. But instead it was India’s spinners who ran amok as the visitors crumbled to 113 all out with Jadeja and Ashwin taking all ten wickets.

Here are the best reactions after India’s thrilling victory :

The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 15:09 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
