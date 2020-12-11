Tests could get more fiery than limited-overs matches, Pat Cummins warns India

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are set to lead the Australian bowling attack in the India Test series. (File Photo/Cricket Australia)

The India vs Australia series has seen a level of friendliness between the two teams not usually associated with their rivalry, but Australia bowler Pat Cummins thinks the upcoming Test series could get a bit feistier.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if with the players getting baked in the sun a couple of more hours each day, the Test matches get a little fiery,” Cummins said during a virtual press conference on Friday.

The four-match Test series begins with a day-night game in Adelaide from December 17.

The limited-overs leg saw a lot friendly banter between the two sides but Cummins said while there may have been smiling faces on the field, the intensity of competition was not low.

It’s been almost 70 years since a fast bowler captained the Australian test team, back in 1956. Vice-captain, Pat Cummins, believes there’s no reason a bowler can’t lead the team, as debate rages over who should take over after Tim Paine. @kinson88 #9News pic.twitter.com/JH08X6sVJv — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) December 11, 2020

“I think the tour been quite friendly in terms of banter – you see a lot of smiling faces around. That said, you see a lot of quick bowling out there, lots of batters taking the game on. So, I won’t say that the actual match play has been overly friendly, it’s been really competitive and hard,” Cummins said.

“How we play the game reflects who we are as people and for the most part, the Aussie team is a pretty relaxed bunch, we like a bit of a laugh, so let’s see what happens in this series,” he added.

Cummins also spoke about relishing the contests against individual Indian batsmen in the upcoming series and the prospect of a bowler leading the Australian team in the future.

